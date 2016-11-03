Visit ten Texas State Parks in one place

If you’ve never visited a state park you are in luck. On Friday TxDOT is offering travelers a chance to visit with more than 10 Texas State Parks in one place.

Representatives from the following parks will be there:

Caprock Canyons

Copper Breaks

Dinosaur Valley

Fort Richardson

Lake Arrowhead

Lake Mineral Wells

Meridian

Palo Duro Canyon

Possum Kingdom



The Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls has made it real easy for campers to be introduced to some of the best parks around this area. Everyone is encouraged to come out and check out what each location has to offer.



