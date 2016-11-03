Visit ten Texas State Parks in one place - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Visit ten Texas State Parks in one place

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

If you’ve never visited a state park you are in luck. On Friday TxDOT is offering travelers a chance to visit with more than 10 Texas State Parks in one place.

Representatives from the following parks will be there:
Caprock Canyons
Copper Breaks
Dinosaur Valley
Fort Richardson
Lake Arrowhead
Lake Mineral Wells
Meridian
Palo Duro Canyon
Possum Kingdom
 
The Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls has made it real easy for campers to be introduced to some of the best parks around this area.  Everyone is encouraged to come out and check out what each location has to offer.
 
