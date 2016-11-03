Early voting numbers - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Early voting numbers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Here are the early voting totals for the tenth day of voting across Wichita County.

The grand total is now                          22,201  

Tenth day total (Wednesday)                 2,296
Ninth day total  (Tuesday)                      2,273
Eighth day total (Monday)                      2,075  
Seventh day total (Sunday)                       679
Sixth day total (Saturday)                       1,767
Fifth day total (Friday)                            2,553
Forth day total (Thursday)                       2,601. 
Third day total (Wednesday)                   2,588
Second day total (Tuesday)                     2,593
First day of early voting (Monday)            2,776

All number obtain from the Wichita County Clerks office.

