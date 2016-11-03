Early voting numbers

Here are the early voting totals for the tenth day of voting across Wichita County.

The grand total is now 22,201

Tenth day total (Wednesday) 2,296

Ninth day total (Tuesday) 2,273

Eighth day total (Monday) 2,075

Seventh day total (Sunday) 679

Sixth day total (Saturday) 1,767

Fifth day total (Friday) 2,553

Forth day total (Thursday) 2,601.

Third day total (Wednesday) 2,588

Second day total (Tuesday) 2,593

First day of early voting (Monday) 2,776

All number obtain from the Wichita County Clerks office.

