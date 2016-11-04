Texas Governor issues statement on Texas Terror Threat

U.S.Intelligence has alerted joint terrorism task forces this morning that Al Qaeda could be planning attacks in three states, according to CBS News.

The potential threat is said to be scheduled for Monday of next week, just one day before the presidential election.

CBS News reports New York, Texas, and Virginia are all possible targets though no specific locations were mentioned.

The credibility of the intelligence has not been confirmed as of yet.

However, an alert has warned local police that polling places are seen as attractive targets for these threats.

Here's my statement on the potential terror threat in Texas. Show Texan resolve. https://t.co/YgeQ8MNadh pic.twitter.com/rUbTVxlxDI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2016

