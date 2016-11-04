WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 11-04-2016

Samuel Wayne Streeter White Male DOB: 12-17-97 Bro/Blu 145 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery Larry Ray Lindsey White Male DOB: 02-25-83 Bro/Haz 110 Lbs. / 4’07” Tall Wanted For: Injury to a Child Jennifer Ann Medellin Hispanic Female DOB: 11-21-80 Blk/Bro 147 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Burglary of a Building Dustin Mark Magness Hispanic Male DOB: 09-21-90 Blk/Bro 130 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone Timothy James Crawley Black Male DOB: 03-08-93 Blk/Bro 138 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

