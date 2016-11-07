Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Regina Gaye Luna

She is charged with Theft of service over $2,500 under $30,000.

She was born on November 28, 1966. She is described as a Hispanic female with Brown hair and Brown eyes. She weighs approximately 120 pounds and is 5' 05".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved