Robbery suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a Wichita Falls man on aggravated robbery charges.

Back in June, officers were called out to the 7-11 in the 4400 block of Northwest Fwy after a report of two suspects that entered the store demanding money while wearing Halloween masks.

One of the suspects aimed a gun at the employee, while second made threats to kill other employees inside the store if the alarm was activated.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Miguel Morales was taken into custody after a police executed a warrant stemming from the June robbery.

