Moon found guilty, sentencing phase begins Tuesday

After failing to appear in court for the conclusion of his trial, Joe Moon was found guilty on all charges by a Wichita Falls jury.

The jury took just over 30 minutes to return a unanimous verdict. Moon now moves to the sentencing phase of the trial which is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Moon now faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Joe Moon was found at a casino in Oklahoma on earlier on Monday hours after the 63-year-old failed to appear in court for his sexual assault trial.

After Moon did not show up for closing arguments on Monday morning, Judge Brotherton revoked Moon's bond and put an arrest warrant out for him.

An investigator told court officials that Moon was seen at a casino in Cotton County playing slots. Authorities were able to apprehend Moon at the casino without incident.

The investigator said Moon’s only question was "If the trial was a mistrial."

Moon is now in Cotton Country Jail.

