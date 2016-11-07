More than 15 pounds of marijuana seized on U.S. 287

Almost 15 pounds of marijuana was taken off Texoma streets on Saturday.

Wichita County officials said two vehicles traveling together on US 287 were pulled over by a Wichita County Sheriff official. Upon inspection bundles of marijuana were found in the vehicles' doors. One vehicle contained six pounds of marijuana while the second vehicle contained eight pounds of marijuana. A 26-year-old male and three 30 year-old-males, all from Florida, were hauled off to jail.

