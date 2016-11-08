Graham passes sale of beer and wine - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham passes sale of beer and wine

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
YOUNG COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Graham voters have passed the ballot initiative allowing the sale of beer and wine.

For           1,855

Against     1,482
 

Powered by Frankly