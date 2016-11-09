Calling the Shots

The number of students with an immunization waiver has nearly tripled from twenty three in 2006 to ninety five just last year.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – Immunization, whether you're for or against, it’s one of the more controversial topics among parents.

All 50 states do have required vaccinations for children, but there are exemption waivers. Over the past ten years more parents are starting to receive those waivers for their children.

The number of students at Wichita Falls ISD with that waiver has drastically risen over time. One mother that is against vaccination and has received a wavier believes it's her choice as a parent not to immunize her kids.

Many parents feel the same way.

According to the numbers submitted to the state for their annual immunization report, the number of students with an immunization waiver has nearly tripled from twenty three in 2006 to ninety five just last year.

Something Debi Mills, the Health Care Coordinator at WFISD could not explain.

“I'm not sure if people have some fears that can't be allayed by their physicians,” said Mills.

Dr. Daunne Peters, a pediatrician at the Clinics of North Texas believes not vaccinating your child not just puts them at risk, but other children too.

She also supports parents who have issues with immunization by making sure they are all properly educated and know the options.

“I want to get every kid vaccinated and every kid health and if I can just educate someone a little bit and change one person’s mind I feel like I've done something,” said Dr. Peters.

There are cases where children can not get immunized due to an allergic reaction with the vaccine. Which is one reason some parents file for this waiver.

Doctor Peters say if parents have any question regarding immunization, they should talk to their pediatrician.

