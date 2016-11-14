Traffic Alert: Taft & Kell Closed Until Friday

The intersection at the Taft and Kell is closed until at least the end of the week following a water leak over the weekend.

A supervisor with the Wichita Falls water distribution services says intersection will remain closed until Friday at the earliest while new concrete poured on the road dries thoroughly. The water line break happened sometime Saturday night and while repairing one leak they found another forcing them to dig up a section of curb causing the closure. Drivers should plan ahead and take detours to avoid the closure on the west side of Kell. Stay with Newschannel 6 for updates to this story.

