Trial begins for man accused of murder

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Jury selection began today for the trial of a man accused of killing 21-year-old Domanic Thrasher last June.
 

21-year-old, Blayne William Brooks has been in Wichita County Jail since August of last year on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity – murder.

Brooks was in court this afternoon.

Seventy two possible jury members filled the 30th District Courtroom for jury selection. After nearly two hours of questioning by the prosecution the court was adjourned for the evening.

The defense will have their chance to speak with possible jurors tomorrow.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, another suspect in the case. Whitney O'Brien named Brooks as the person who shot thrasher during a drug transaction near the intersection in Wichita Falls.


Thrasher was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The affidavit said O'Brien fully confessed her involvement in the murder and had been in the SUV when Brooks shot Thrasher multiple times.

