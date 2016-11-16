MSU Rally Sparks Conversation - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU Rally Sparks Conversation

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Two protests on the campus of Midwestern State University ended up sparking a large conversation between students.

Morgan Sinclair, a member of PRIDE, helped sponsor a peaceful march to help support unity and equality.

A Trump rally was also held that afternoon by Gabriella Victoria, who feels people need to respect the fact that Donald Trump is the President-Elect.

“The riots are just an immature way to respond to a democratic republic decision where people voted,” said Victoria.

Students protested for nearly two hours, but never became violent.

Rachel Dillon says, “America is so diverse and we celebrate that. The fact that stating your opinion is the most fearful again just ridiculous.”

MSU Dean of Students, Matthew Park told me he respects the student’s right to free speech as long as they continue to stay peaceful.

