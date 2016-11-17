MSU Fundraising Forums - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU Fundraising Forums

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A $50 million dollar fundraising plan is in place for Midwestern State University.

Students, faculty, and staff will be able to give their input on how the funds could be used through a number of open forums.

The fundraising is expected to last seven years and funds are expected to be used for in a variety of way.

From student scholarships, athletics and faculty support.

Tony Vidmar, Vice President for University Advancement hopes this will help MSU continue to thrive.

“Not everyone can be a major donor, but they can be involved in giving time, treasure, and talent,” said Vidmar.

There will be two forums next Monday that community members can attend, those dates are listed below.

Community Forums

9 a.m. Monday, November 21, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU, Cannedy Event Hall

11 a.m. Monday, November 21, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU, Cannedy Event Hall

