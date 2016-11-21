Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Kelly Andrew Wilson

He is charged with theft under 1,500 with 2 or more convictions

He was born on May 21, 1979. He is described as a White male with Brown hair and Blue eyes. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5' 11".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

