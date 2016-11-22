Man arrested for insurance fraud following house fire

A Burkburnett man is arrested on charges of insurance fraud following an investigation into a house fire.

Police came to this conclusion following an investigation after Chase Allen Carter's home was set on fire back in August.

According to a police affidavit, a witness told officers they were contacted by Carter and he asked for a serial number of a two-way radio, commonly used for wildland fires, that a friend owned.

The witness went on to state that once Carter was given the value of the radio Carter intended to claim the radio was lost in the house fire.

The amount of that radio is what was given to the insurance company, and Carter later admitted to the false claim.

Carter was arrested and charged Monday afternoon with insurance fraud and has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved