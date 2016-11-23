Texoma travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

This is one of the busiest travel days of the year. NewsChannel 6 had a team in Oklahoma and Texas today to talk to people that have been busy traveling.

The people we talked to did not see any issues with weather and traveling, except for one family traveling from Nebraska saw a lot of rain in Kansas and are traveling to Albany TX, but it did not keep them from traveling.

Another couple is traveling from Kansas to San Angelo and said other than everyone being on the roads, they did not see any bad weather. They did see a lot of troopers out on the road.

