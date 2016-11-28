Jury finds Blayne Brooks guilty on all charges.

Guilty, that was the verdict for Blayne Brooks, charged with the murder of Dominic Thrasher back in June of 2015.

It only took about 45 minutes of deliberation before the jury made their decision and found Blayne Brooks guilty on all charges.

During the closing arguments on Tuesday morning, the prosecution took their time to walk through all the evidence and witnesses that have taken part in this trial. Where much of the evidence matched all of the witnesses testimony and points to Brooks as the shooter.

When the defense gave their closing statement they claimed all of this has been a lie and that Whitney O'Brien who was trying to better herself. O'Brien has also been indicted and could face life in prison. At one point the defense accused O'Brien as the shooter and is trying to put the blame on Brooks.

Court will resume tomorrow morning to determine a punishment.

