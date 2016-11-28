Car theft suspect opens fire on Texas Sheriff

On Sunday Texas Rangers responded to an “officer involved shooting” at a farm house located on U.S. Highway 83, eight miles south of Paducah, in Cottle County.

Cottle County Sheriff deputies were searching the area for a stolen vehicle, when the driver of the stolen pickup ran out of gas and pulled into a nearby farm asked the owner of the property for help getting gas into the vehicle.

Shortly after, the Cottle County Sheriff arrived at the farm and approached the suspect.

That’s when the suspect reached into the stolen pickup and retrieved an AR-15 rifle.

The owner of the property fled to safety inside his home. While attempting to approach the home, the suspect opened fired at the Sheriff.

The suspect was taken into custody with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured during this incident.

