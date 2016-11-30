Ready, Set, Ride!

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – Rideshares are officially hitting the roads in Wichita Falls.

Starting at midnight on December 1st, companies like TRIDE will not only offer a new way for people to travel but also a new way to earn money.

TRIDE held an online contest giving riders the opportunity to take a ride with their drivers and enjoy a night on the town.

Joseph Derosiers, who has been a Rideshare driver for almost four years, said ridesharing is the future of public transportation.

Becoming a driver is as simple as signing up online, but there are several requirement including background check to insure the safety of riders.

Gary Faris, the Regional Developer for TRIDE met with future drivers this evening to go over rules and regulation of ridesharing.

Faris says they have 20 drivers waiting to go through background check and hopes to get them on the road soon.

If you have any question about TRIDE just click the link below.

http://ridetride.com/

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved