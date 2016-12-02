Weekend Event Cancellations

The city of Wichita Falls has announced that the annual Christmas in the Park for kids has been moved to the Scotland Park Elementary gym this Saturday.

Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance at 12:15 p.m. meanwhile the outdoor Candy Scramble is rescheduled for December 10.



Also adjusting for weekend weather are organizers in Montague County. All scheduled events have been postponed until further notice.

Meanwhile, Event planners for Bowie's Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival have decided to moved the event to 7 p.m. Dec. 8., however, Santa's House, is still on as scheduled.

Also, canceled is the Saint Jo Santa on The Square event. No word on when this event will be rescheduled to.

The Chamber of Commerce's "Hometown Christmas" in Nocona has been moved to December 11.



