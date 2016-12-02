Operation Santa Claus - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Operation Santa Claus

Toys and bikes were donated to help out the organization. Toys and bikes were donated to help out the organization.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Community members across Wichita Falls stepped up today to help one organization during a time of need.

Operation Santa Claus has been helping give less fortunate children a happy Christmas for years, but following a robbery last month that goal seemed hopeless.

Wichita Falls Police say five thousand dollars’ worth of toys including fifty bikes were stolen back in November.

That robber has not been found.

Members of the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors heard about the robbery and were moved to do something.

In addition to donating toys and bikes, the realtors also made a cash donation of $500 dollars tonight to Operation Santa Claus.

Toys are still being collected throughout the month of December.

If you would like to help out with Operation Santa Claus you can drop off donations at any Wichita Falls Fire Station.

