Having good tires can help when driving through snow or ice

Wichita Falls, TX (KAUZ) – As Old Man Winter makes his way to Wichita Falls, it’s important to make sure your car is ready for the freezing temperatures.

Here are a few tips to make sure your car is ready for the winter months ahead.

Winter Car Care Tips

Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going.

Clear snow and ice off your car windows, mirrors, lights, hood and roof.

Maintain at least a half tank of gas during the winter season.

Be cautious on bridges and overpasses as they are commonly the first areas to become icy.

Drive with your headlights on, and be sure to keep them clean to improve visibility.

