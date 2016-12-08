High speed chase through multiple North Texas counties

One woman is behind bars after leading local law enforcement on a chase through several North Texas counties.

Katrina Slade led Wichita Falls police and DPS State Troopers on a high-speed chase into Jacksboro on Wednesday.

DPS officials said just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, they initiated a traffic stop on Kell Boulevard in Wichita Falls, however, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and began evading state troopers.

Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as Jacksboro Police Department Officers, joined the pursuit that lasted an hour and a half.

The chase eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Jacksboro High School.

The driver, 24-year-old Katrina Slade, was arrested and taken to Wichita County Jail.

Officers said Slade had an open warrant for a probation violation as well.

