Lighting up the neighborhood

One tree off Harrison Street has become an iconic place for Christmas pictures.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Putting up the Christmas lights; it's a tradition that many continue today.

But over the years the festive holiday decorations have become bigger and brighter.

Erin Fetzer has been putting up her Christmas decorations since 1992 and it has continued to grow each year.

“It gives me a warm feeling I really enjoy it. I like to bring happiness to other people and Christmas is a big deal for me. I really enjoy it and I know other people really appreciate it,” said Fetzer.

On Harrison Street, Jane Spears-Carnes says her inspiration for the Christmas Candy Tree came from her time in Dallas.

She loved seeing all the trees lit and wanted to bring the festive lights to Wichita Falls.

“I’ve seen so many people get engaged under that tree that I’ve lost count,” Jane told me.

If you would like to see these lights you can take a ride on the Wichita Falls Polar Express, across from Midwestern State.

Great Christmas Light Streets in Wichita Falls

Seymour Road (Santa’s Workshop)

Harrison Street (Christmas Candy Tree)

Kirk Drive (Polar Express)

Taft Boulevard

Juniper Lane

Tanglewood Drive

Canyon Trails Drive

COPYRIGHT 2016 KAUZ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED