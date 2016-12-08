Lighting up the neighborhood - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lighting up the neighborhood

One tree off Harrison Street has become an iconic place for Christmas pictures. One tree off Harrison Street has become an iconic place for Christmas pictures.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Putting up the Christmas lights; it's a tradition that many continue today.

But over the years the festive holiday decorations have become bigger and brighter.

Erin Fetzer has been putting up her Christmas decorations since 1992 and it has continued to grow each year.

“It gives me a warm feeling I really enjoy it. I like to bring happiness to other people and Christmas is a big deal for me. I really enjoy it and I know other people really appreciate it,” said Fetzer.

On Harrison Street, Jane Spears-Carnes says her inspiration for the Christmas Candy Tree came from her time in Dallas.

She loved seeing all the trees lit and wanted to bring the festive lights to Wichita Falls.

“I’ve seen so many people get engaged under that tree that I’ve lost count,” Jane told me.

If you would like to see these lights you can take a ride on the Wichita Falls Polar Express, across from Midwestern State.

Great Christmas Light Streets in Wichita Falls

  • Seymour Road (Santa’s Workshop)
  • Harrison Street (Christmas Candy Tree)
  • Kirk Drive (Polar Express)
  • Taft Boulevard
  • Juniper Lane
  • Tanglewood Drive
  • Canyon Trails Drive

COPYRIGHT 2016 KAUZ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly