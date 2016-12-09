6 Around Town (Weekend of Dec 9)

It's all about good music at our first event a "Hometown Holiday" celebration featuring the WFISD high school choirs and the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra. They'll be performing the merry songs of the season with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra! It will be on Saturday, December 10th, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at their website www.wfso.org.



And if you like comedy, a great who-done-it and a delicious dinner head to the Wichita Theatre for the hard-luck-diner-murder-mystery-dinner theatre-comedy (that's a mouthful), but it promises to be a dickens of a mystery. It’s a Christmas-comedy that'll keep you laughing right into the new year. Shows are from December 10th through the 17th. Tickets are $37 that includes dinner at 7p.m and the show at 8p.m. Tickets are available from the Wichita Theatre's website www.wichitatheatre.com.



How about eating a hearty breakfast with Santa for a good cause?

Pets having their final fundraiser this Saturday at Applebee's from 8a.m. to 10 a.m.

All you can eat pancakes, bacon, and juice or coffee for $7. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site for free pictures!



Sunday is a celebration for our Lady of Guadalupe, the Sacred Heart parish and our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Wichita Falls with both be holding celebrations on Sunday evening.

Our Lady of Guadalupe's service starts at 9:30 at night and will go until about 2 a.m. If you want to go to an earlier mass, Sacred Heart parish's starts at 6 o’clock in the evening.



Whatever you do this weekend, make sure to have fun and be safe!

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved