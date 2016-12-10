Man arrested for Child Abduction in Wichita Falls

A man is in custody after abducting a child in Wichita Falls.

Police said, the abduction happened this afternoon around 3:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Elizabeth.

26-year-old Rayshawn Perez-Wilson was arrested after being taken down by neighbors.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Perez-Wilson is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Public Intoxication.

Newschannel Six is working to learn more on this developing story, including the child's condition.

