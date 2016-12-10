Faith Mission Coat Drive

With the colder temperatures finally here it's important for everyone to have a coat during the winter months.



Volunteers will be handing out coats to those who need them tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Faith Mission, located at 1300 Travis Street.

Most coats are adult sizes for both men and women, but there will be a few coats for children as well.

Employees and their families will be on hand from Sewell Toyota to help distribute the coats.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved