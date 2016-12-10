First Step holiday donations - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

First Step holiday donations

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

First Step in Wichita Falls is helping those in need this holiday season.

The shelter offers assistance to survivors of domestic violence and is hoping to make their holidays a little brighter, but the non-profit is asking for the community's support to do so.

You can help out by donating gifts for children and teens. Just drop off donations at the First Step Administrative Office located on 624 Indiana Avenue.

For any questions, call (940)723-7799

List of Needs

  • Towels/Wash Cloths
  • Laundry detergent (pods or liquid)
  • Pillows/Twin Sheets & Comforter
  • Pots & Pans
  • Snack foods
  • Winter Coats (women, children, and men)
  • Christmas gifts for children and teens (toys, scarves, gloves, winter hats, gift cards, etc.)
  • Christmas gifts for adult clients (lotion, scarves, gloves, winter hats, nail polish, gift cards, etc.)

