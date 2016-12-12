New details in Wichita Falls child abduction

A man is in custody after abducting a child in Wichita Falls.

Details in a court affidavit state that Wichita Falls Police officers responded a call about the abduction just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene they were greeted by a woman who explained that a man had taken her child. The officers took off on foot looking for the man in the direction the mother indicated he may have gone.

Officer later found a man holding who they believe to be the suspect , 26-year-old Raeshawn Perez, on the ground.

Two witnesses told police they and saw Perez carrying a small child in his arms moments earlier and moments after that the child’s mother told them the 7-year-old had been abducted.

The witness claimed after looking for the child they found the suspect in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1300 block of Clark Street. According to the witness, Perez was attempting to put the child through a back window of the home.

When confronted, Perez took off but witnesses were able to catch up and restrain him until police arrived.

While being taken into custody, Perez allegedly said: “I’m just trying to get some (deleted).”

The affidavit alleges up to seven witnesses saw Perez while he was committing the abduction.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, Perez was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Public Intoxication.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved