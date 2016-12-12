Collision on Maplewood sends 2 to hospital

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 4100 block of Maplewood Ave. for a collision involving a pickup-truck and a sedan.

Police at the scene said the pickup was traveling northbound on Maplewood when it collided with the sedan attempting to enter the Northbound lane from the Vernon College entrance.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck did cause a delay in traffic but all lanes are back open.

