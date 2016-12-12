Rain Gone, Clouds Remain

Rain has moved out but clouds will linger today, keeping temperatures on the mild side. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the 50s this afternoon. South winds will strengthen tomorrow and Friday helping to warm temperatures to finish the work week. Our atmosphere will be quite dynamic into and through the weekend. With higher humidity levels we would surely have fair rain chances during this time, but lacking moisture results in only slight rain chances through the weekend. Sunday looks to be a windy day with strong north winds.

John Cameron, Meteorologist