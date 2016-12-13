Armed gunman robs local bar

An armed robbery happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the Missile Club Bar off Burkburnett Road in Wichita Falls.

Police said a man in a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and black baseball cap walked in just after 9:30 p.m. pointing a gun and demanding money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are still investigating surveillance video.



