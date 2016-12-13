Fas-Pac robbed at gun point

The suspect in an armed robbery overnight are still on the loose in Wichita Falls.

The robbery happened at the Fas-Pac convenience store off Central Freeway just after 2:30 on Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Police said a white male with a handgun, wearing a hoodie and a black baseball cap walked in demanding money and cigarettes.

The suspect then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released after the study of surveillance footage of the crime.

