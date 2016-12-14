Recent aggravated robbery suspect now in custody

In a fortunate turn of events, Wichita Falls Police now has a suspect in custody in connection with two aggravated robberies that happened earlier this week.

Officers with the WFPD responded to a call in the 3100 block of Seymour Hwy on Tuesday.

Once at the scene, officers found two individuals, 27-year-old Zachary Trumble and 33-year-old Trinity Noland sitting inside a black SUV.

Further investigation by officers led to a search of the vehicle, where they located a handgun that had the serial number scratched off inside. Both Trumble and Noland were taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives involved in the investigation were able to connect Noland to the two aggravated robberies that occurred just days prior to the Missile Club on Burkburnett Road and the Fas-Pac on Central Fwy.

Both Trumble and Noland were booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Trumble faces charges with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers. While Noland was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one and possession of marijuana.

Once in custody police also found Noland to be in possession of 1.08 grams of marijuana and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigating is ongoing and Officers believe further arrests are possible.

