Tillerson's Texoma Business Connection

Mills and Tillerson at Texas Alliance of Energy Producers meeting.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Rex Tillerson, the man nominated to be President-Elect Donald Trump's secretary of state and Wichita Falls native is preparing a full-time move to politics.

Alex Mills, the President of Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, the largest state independent oil and gas association in the nation, worked with Tillerson through the alliance.

Mills said, “Having been around him a little bit I know he will represent the United States very well.”

But many in congress aren’t quite sure.

Tillerson is expected to face a tough confirmation fight as the U.S Senate considers his nomination.

Critics said Tillerson has many questions to answer about his ties to Russia and relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Mills though sees the close relationship as an opportunity to mend a relationship with a former World War II alley

Exxon-Mobil announced Tillerson will step down as CEO of the oil company at the end of this month

Tillerson, 64, had already planned to step down in March of 2017 once he reached the company's mandatory retirement age of 65.

Exxon Mobil’s current company President Darren Woods will succeed Tillerson.

Mills said his business relationship with Tillerson gives him great confidence that he can lead the nation as the next secretary of state.

Tillerson is still sticking close to his Texoma ties by building a ranch just outside of Wichita Falls.

There are no details as to when that ranch is scheduled to be completed.

