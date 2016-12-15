TxDOT releases advisory ahead weekend weather conditions

Officials with the Wichita Falls District of the Texas Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to be extra careful when traveling during potential freezing conditions this weekend

The release asks drivers to be mindful of changing weather conditions and do the following:

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control. Drive with your headlights day or night.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

Carry extra warm coats, gloves, and boots in case you get stranded.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

TxDOT crews have also installed snow plows and spreader boxes on all 83 of their dump trucks in anticipation of potential freezing rain conditions this weekend and will be using brine as a pretreatment and anti-icing agent.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on Facebook, www.facebook.com/txdot , and Twitter, www.twitter.com/txdotwf or calling (800) 452-9292.

