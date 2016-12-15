11-year-old honored for saving young girl from abduction

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes; in this case an 11-year-old boy.

TJ Smith was honored today for his bravery and courage by Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

TJ helped save the life of a 7-year-old girl last Saturday who was abducted right in front of him.

He ran after the man while looking for help.

The boy was able to find a nearby neighbor, James Ware, who found the kidnapper and hold him down before police arrived.

Thankfully the girl was unharmed.

Mayor Santellana said the actions of these men make the Wichita Falls community shine

“It makes me proud to represent a city like this and citizens like this. I told this individual that its days like this that I'm proud to represent the city,” said Santellana.

Ware and TJ both received certificates for appreciation from the Mayor and Police this afternoon.

TJ was also given a special gift from Police Chief Manuel Borrego to symbolize his bravery and excellence, a coin.

Chief Borrego said the coin is a personal award that only a few officers have been received.

“This kid certainly met the bill to receive one of those coins and I'm very proud to give him one,” Borrego said.

TJ’s family said are very proud of him and glad that everyone ended up being okay in light of the holiday season.

