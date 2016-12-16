Iowa Park gas leak forces families to leave everything behind.

IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -- A ruptured gas line in Iowa Park caused a section of that city to be evacuated on Friday afternoon.

Jerry Flemming, Iowa Park City Manager, told Newschannel 6 crews that multiple agencies responded to the leak just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Iowa Park Public Works Dept., Iowa Park PD, Holiday PD, Wichita County Sheriff's Office, and Department Public Safety Troopers all worked together to manage the situation.

That evacuation was lifted around 4:30 p.m. allowing residents to return back to their homes.

ATMOS Energy crews were on site, and the safety zone has been established around the leak.

Residents that wish to enter the safety zone to retrieve pets and other items from their home will be asked to leave their vehicles outside of the safety zone and walk to their homes.

According to Flemming, the line was damaged during the filling of an opening on Johnson road.

"Iowa Park Public Works crews were covering up the hole in which gas line and a water line were exposed. A clump of dirt fell off the backhoe which is what hit the pipe," said Flemming.

The construction works have been working on a waterline break since mid-November.

Tressa Boyd said the gas leak happened right in front of her house.

Officials told her to leave right away.

Boyd was able to turn off her pilot light and grab one of her three dogs before having to leave everything else behind.

“Everything I own is in that house everything, so if it had blown up I wouldn't have anything,” said Boyd.

She was able to return home like many other residents, but still feels frustrated with the city.

“I thought at least one [person] would've reached out to me and said I'm sorry this is happening to you. I didn't get that from any of them, not one of them,” said Boyd.

The gas line has been turned off, but there is not details as to when the construction will be completed.

