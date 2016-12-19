Police arrest two in connection to burglary in City View area

Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 1000 block of City View on Saturday about a burglary at home in that area.

Once at the scene, officers spoke to a witness that said a man, who Police identified as 20-year-old Austin Kimbro, was burglarizing the home that belonged to the witness’s mother.

The witness told police that she saw Kimbro remove multiple items from the home with help of 31-year-old Benjamin Flowers.

Officers entered the home to find Kimbro and Flowers still at the scene.

Kimbro told officers he once lived at that address but no longer does.

Flowers and Kimbro were arrested and taken to Wichita County Jail.

Both are charged with burglary of a habitation.

