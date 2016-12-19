Police arrest two in connection to burglary in City View area

A car wreck claims the life of two Throckmorton teenagers Friday night.
A Fire Saturday evening at the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department's fire station damaged three trucks.
It was Health Hero Day at Christ Academy in Wichita Falls on Saturday.
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...
Hundreds of Texomans drank for a good cause on Thursday. All the money raised at the 13th annual Red River Beer & Wine festival went to local charities.
