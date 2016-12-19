UPDATE: Chase involving stolen police car, ends on Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The man who stole a WFPD squad car and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended on Sheppard Air Force Base is in custody.

The suspect, whom WFPD has identified as 40-year-old James Moore of Henrietta, will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, and theft.

Officers said more charges are possible.

The incident began just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. When WFPD officers attempted to stop Moore on 5th and Broad Street.

Moore was able to evade the officer and get behind the wheel of a WFPD patrol unit, and injuring the officer in the process.

The officer did discharge his duty weapon one time. That round struck a passing car, that was occupied by an adult male driver and a juvenile female passenger. The round struck the shattered the back window of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect then led officers on a chase that eventually made its way down Sheppard Access Road. Moore then drove the stolen squad car through the main gate at the Air Force Base. Military Police and WFPD officers were able to disable the car and take him into custody.

The injured WFPD officer is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

