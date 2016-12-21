WFPD continue search for man seen removing packages from homes in WF

A homeowner in Wichita Falls captured video of a thief stealing a package from his porch.



Shortly after a letter carrier dropped off a package to the front porch of a Wichita Falls home, it was stolen.That homeowner is sharing his story in hopes of catching the person responsible.



Thanks to their personal surveillance cameras right outside their home. The homeowner who wants to remain nameless says he doesn’t know how someone could steal from anyone during Christmas.



“I check my surveillance ensure enough I seen the post office deliver it. So I watch the video and I noticed that a car stops out front and a young man gets out of the car. He walks up with nothing in his hand and when he comes back he has the package in his right hand. I told my wife to call her sister and tell her that the package was stolen,” said the homeowner.



The homeowner says the robbery happened last Monday around 10:48 a.m. on North Shore Drive. The gift, valued at $60 was for his mother-in-law who was recently moved into a nursing home. He says the transition has been tough on everyone.



“To have someone like this guy come up with no feeling at all, not even thinking about what this could do to them. Plus I feel violated because he came up on my property and took something I did not belong to him. So yeah that bothered me a lot,” said the homeowner.



The man says he still feels very safe in Wichita Falls and lives in a very safe part of town, but was glad his surveillance cameras worked. He now hopes with the help of the community, this man is found and put behind bars.



“There are no excuses he seems to be a young enough man, that has his whole life ahead of him. And it's a shame that he's chosen the path that's going to keep him locked up. You need to turn yourself in and change your life because you're ruining other people's lives,” said the homeowner.



Detectives and police are working to find the man on the surveillance video.

Please call CrimeStoppers or the Wichita Falls Police Department.

We do have these pictures posted on our Instagram and Facebook page.



You can call crime stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to leave your name and your tip could help police find the person responsible for that crime.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved