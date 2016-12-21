Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison following his arrest in 2015.

That man, 54-year-old, John William Strum was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple offenses including one count of a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Documents filed in the case state Strum was in possession of a pistol as a felon and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Strum was picked up by Wichita Falls Police Department back in August of 2015 when police said he was found with more than 66 grams of methamphetamine.

