Salvation Army distributes toys to families in Wichita Falls

Volunteers with the Salvation Army were up Wednesday morning at the National Guard Building on Armory road to make a difference in the community this holiday season.

For some, Wednesday means much more than giving a gift.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army said at 9 a.m. cars were already lined up down Armory road ready to pick up gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.

This is major Charma Green’s 38th year giving out Christmas gifts with the Salvation Army.

“It's not a career it's a calling,” said Green. “My husband and I have been Salvation Army ministers and so every Christmas we do something similar this where ever we are.”

For the last several weeks, donations have been taken for more than 1,200 kids in Wichita Falls.

With about 3 gifts per child, that is at least 3,600 toys.

“The community of Wichita Falls is a very loving community that they know that there are others out there that are less fortunate than they are and they are willing to give,” said Green.

For Joseph Nichols, Wednesday morning hit home for him.

“When I was 7, we didn't have much for Christmas,” said Nichols. “All we had was a Christmas tree drawn on the wall with crayon. “Then I remember the following year they used the Salvation Army and we were able to get some actual presents.”

Years later, he came back with his family to give other families a Christmas to remember.

“I feel like Santa Claus,” said Nichols. “To be able to be here and help the salvation army give out these gifts, it is very special to me it's a great thing they do with all their partners and everything and I'm just happy we can be a part of it.”

“To think of a child waking up Christmas morning and having nothing under the tree is amazing,” said Green. “To know that there is a parent out there that they could give their child a gift that's an awesome feeling.”

Green said a lot of people have been thanking her this morning saying if it had not been for the Salvation Army, their family wouldn’t have had a Christmas this year.

In addition to each family getting toys for their kids, they also went home with food baskets that included a ham and other items to make sure every family also has Christmas dinner this year.

