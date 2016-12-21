Salvation Army distributes toys to families in Wichita Falls

The failure of House Republicans to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law was nothing short of an epic, self-inflicted collapse.
The failure of House Republicans to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law was nothing short of an epic, self-inflicted collapse.
Several Native American tribes gathered in Wichita Falls to celebrate their culture and give back to the community at the Red River Intertribal Powwow.
Several Native American tribes gathered in Wichita Falls to celebrate their culture and give back to the community at the Red River Intertribal Powwow.
Esther Gomez lives in a small house with her husband and 4 adopted grandchildren, but in a few short days, the family will turn the key to unlock their new home for the very first time.
Esther Gomez lives in a small house with her husband and 4 adopted grandchildren, but in a few short days, the family will turn the key to unlock their new home for the very first time.
Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.
Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.