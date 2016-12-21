Tadpole Children's Academy opens back up

Good news for a daycare center shut down by frozen pipes over the weekend.

Tadpole Children's Academy in Wichita Falls is back open.

The frigid temperatures over the weekend caused similar problems throughout Texoma.

Valerie Malone, a Director at Tadpole Children's Academy, told Newschannel 6 there is still a little more work to be done.

"We have one room that is still a little wet," Malone said. "So we moved that classroom out to a different room. It is almost dry today."

The daycare is operating during it's normal hours, thanks to all the employees that came together on Monday to get the water out of the building.

Malone said she also wants to thank parents for staying patient.

