Texas law requires liquor stores to close next two Mondays

If you plan on doing some liquor shopping the day after Christmas or New Years Day, you might want to come up with a different plan.

Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day.

But what about when any of those days fall on a Sunday?

Once every seven years that happens and Texas law requires all liquor stores to be closed the following Monday because that day serves as the acting holiday.

That means the next two Mondays you will not be able to go to any liquor store in the state of Texas and buy alcohol.

Newschannel 6 spoke with Victor Kocks, the Co-Owner of Kocks liquor, and he said that he is fine with the law.

"We have been in business almost 40 years," Kocks said. "And I don't think closing once every seven years hurts anybody. Our customers are conditioned to order a day or so ahead of time to get things set up. And we advertise that a lot for that fact."

The law only applies to liquor stores.

Restaurants can stay open and serve liquor, while distilleries can be open but cannot serve alcohol.

Kocks said that it is actually nice to have an extra day off from time to time.

He adds that people will probably show up those days, but wants to remind people they are closed.

Kocks said customers are getting their liquor early for the holidays.

He also encourages people to be responsible and use judgment when drinking, especially on New Years weekend.

