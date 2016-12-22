Nepal has a new school thanks to WF Eagle Scout and Troop 34

Nepal is continuing to re-build from the destruction a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

But thanks to some help from a local Boy Scout Troop and an Eagle Scout, some kids have a new school.

It's a project that has been near and dear to many people's hearts.

Last summer Newschannel 6 brought you the story of a Wichita Falls local on the ground helping with aid, and a Texoma Boy Scout Troop attributing to the cause by raising money for a new school.

It is now built and some kids are a step closer to normalcy.

School is back in session in Nepal.

It is because Eagle Scout Harrison Gibson was in the right place at the right time after originally traveling to Nepal to hike.

"Harrison suddenly found himself thrust from the role of a tourist into someone who's there to provide relief," Matt Simmons, Assistant Scout Master said. "And he really took advantage of the situation."

When he came back to Wichita Falls, he spoke to Troop 34.

After he left they felt moved to help.

In August they told us why.

"I feel that as more fortunate people, it's an obligation to help somebody who is less fortunate than us," Nathaniel Simmons, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader said.

"You're doing a good turn daily," Colby Porter, a Patrol Leader said. "And it's not just one day your helping. You're helping over many days, years and multiple generations of the people in Nepal."

$27,000 dollars were raised to build four rooms.

Four additional rooms were paid for by the government of Nepal.

Harrison is blown away by the troop.

"They are not looking at their front door," Harrison Gibson said. "They are looking well beyond and realizing that these are people that need help after a natural disaster like this. It was very nice to see."

Harrison said he tries to live his life the way his dad does and is glad so many people could get together and change lives.

