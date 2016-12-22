Nuts for the Holiday Season

This is also the peak pecan season for buyers as well.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- With less than three days till Christmas, shoppers aren't the only ones breaking a sweat.

Jill Montz, the Manager of The Pecan Shed, said her team is working hard to keep up this holiday season.

“Oh man this time a year a lot of us are putting in 60 hour weeks. We're coming in early and we're staying late trying to put the store back together,” said Montz.

That's nothing new for stores across the country as shoppers make their final push for Christmas gifts.

But as the anxiety starts to set in the Pecan Shed has their special way of treating customers.

Montz and workers give out fudge samples and candy pecans to help customers get over that holiday panic and enjoy something sweet while they're waiting in line.

The Pecan Shed in Wichita Falls will be closed on Christmas Eve

But if you need a last minute gift, The Pecan Shed in Henrietta will be open from 6 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

