WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 12-23-2016

Emilio Vincent Almanza Hispanic Male DOB: 07-13-88 Blk/Bro 125 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Earl Ray-Shane Bolf White Male DOB: 03-13-96 Bro/Bro 115 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall Wanted For: Surety Off Bond / Violation of Probation - Obstruction / Retaliation Daniel Ortiz Hispanic Male DOB: 11-23-87 Blk/Bro 210 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Injury to a Child Megan Joye Box White Female DOB: 03-16-82 Bro/Bro 125 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4G - U/ 200G Leacole Shaunta Argenal Black Female DOB: 05-12-84 Blk/Bro 140 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved