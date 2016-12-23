Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 12-23-2016

Emilio Vincent Almanza

Hispanic Male

DOB: 07-13-88  Blk/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Earl Ray-Shane Bolf

White Male

DOB: 03-13-96  Bro/Bro

115 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For:  Surety Off Bond / Violation of Probation - Obstruction / Retaliation

Daniel Ortiz

Hispanic  Male

DOB: 11-23-87  Blk/Bro

210 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For:  Injury to a Child

Megan Joye Box

White Female

DOB:  03-16-82  Bro/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4G - U/ 200G 

Leacole Shaunta Argenal

Black Female

DOB: 05-12-84  Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

