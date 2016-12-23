WF man arrested after assaulting man with BB gun

Police arrest a Wichita Falls man on Thursday for outstanding warrants and a new charge of aggravated assault. This stemming from an incident involving Christmas carolers.

Wichita Fall Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of 9th Street near Delbert's Laundry and Cleaners. There, the officers found Jeremy McClendon, a 25-year-old male, who according to witnesses, became upset after a near man was looking at nearby children singing Christmas carols. An argument ensued, between McClendon and that man, but ended when McClendon opened fire on the man with an air pistol.

The man was hit in the chest by two BBs but suffered no injuries.

McClendon was arrested and transported to Wichita County Jail.

